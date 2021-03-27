Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Assure stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

