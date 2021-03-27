Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALPMY opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

