ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in March

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $54.98 on Friday. ASX has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.