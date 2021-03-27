At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of At Home Group worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOME opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

