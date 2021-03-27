Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $368,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

