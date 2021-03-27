ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.31

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.31 and traded as high as C$41.70. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.62, with a volume of 163,873 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.31.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

