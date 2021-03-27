Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00058406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00232527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00860741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029469 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

