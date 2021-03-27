ATN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $764,568.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00622150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023117 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.