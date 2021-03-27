Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 2% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and $38,176.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.