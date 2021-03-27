AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in March

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 1,975,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AUOTY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

