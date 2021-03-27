Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $502.03 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 172% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00007455 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $502.03 million and $609.15 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

