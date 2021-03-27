AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 540.0% in March

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Friday. AuraSource has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get AuraSource alerts:

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.