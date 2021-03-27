Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

