Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.