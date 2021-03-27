Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATDRY. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.