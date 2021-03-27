Autonio Market Capitalization Reaches $20.16 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and $1.15 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00058016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00240347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.05 or 0.00851848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030626 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,102,881 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

