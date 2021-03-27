Avalanche Price Down 23.1% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.96 or 0.00049959 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $173.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00058393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00245147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00846514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,999,644 coins and its circulating supply is 127,833,609 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

