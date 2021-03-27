Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

