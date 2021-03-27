Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after acquiring an additional 994,415 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,566,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

