Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

