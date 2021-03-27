Axe (AXE) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 419.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $71,893.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00648134 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

