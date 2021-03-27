Axie Infinity Shards Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

