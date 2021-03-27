Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,707. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

