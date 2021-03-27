Badger DAO Hits Market Cap of $319.74 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $38.12 or 0.00067868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $319.74 million and $16.47 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,387,227 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

