Banano Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $53,530.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,183 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

