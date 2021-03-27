Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $15.12. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 109,095 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

