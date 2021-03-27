Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
SAN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
