Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SAN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

