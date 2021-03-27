Band Protocol Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $12.46 or 0.00022725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $255.37 million and $62.97 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.