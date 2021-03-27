Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Bandwidth worth $37,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,185 shares of company stock worth $30,150,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

