Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of REX American Resources worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a P/E ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

