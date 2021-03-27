Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 373.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter.

PHB opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.