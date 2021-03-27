Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,185 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of TransMedics Group worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $398,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,890 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

