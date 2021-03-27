Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BOTJ stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

