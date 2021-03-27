Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

