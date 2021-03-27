Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 938.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,403. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

