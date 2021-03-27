Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.28

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.28 and traded as low as C$24.72. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 3,575,713 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

