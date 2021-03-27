Base Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003055 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $219,574.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00236481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00843369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031264 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,590,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,461,377 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

