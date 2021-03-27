BASIC Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.72 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and $23.67 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.54 or 0.00622150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023117 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

