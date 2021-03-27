BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

