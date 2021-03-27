BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Update

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,554,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

BCTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. BCTG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.