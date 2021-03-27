Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.01 million and $4,148.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

