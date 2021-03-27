Beam Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $85.54 million and $19.41 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 113.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,413,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

