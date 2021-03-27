Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Beam Therapeutics worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.