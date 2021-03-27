Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $155.31 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,157.12 or 0.03854683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $155.31 million and $6.55 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00267975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars.

