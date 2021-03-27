Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Up 40% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $550,773.79 and approximately $538,581.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,741,708 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

