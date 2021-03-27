Beldex 1-Day Volume Tops $5,484.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $75.87 million and $5,484.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001889 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.