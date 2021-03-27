Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Cap Achieves $30.88 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $30.88 million and $890,202.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00058139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00229319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.59 or 0.00858616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00075342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 82,548,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,300,561 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

