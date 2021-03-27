BetProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars.

