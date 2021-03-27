BidiPass Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,750.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $733,004.00 and $69,750.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023160 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

