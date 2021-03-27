Big Data Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.20 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $72.36 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,418,478 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

