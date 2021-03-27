BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850,382 shares of company stock valued at $110,344,413 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

